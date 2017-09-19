This is why the Diamondbacks’ J.D. Martinez could be the next $110 million man
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez is having a monster 2017 campaign, and Ken Rosenthal thinks he may be MLB’s next $110 million man.
More MLB Videos
Should Cleveland ace Corey Kluber win AL MVP?
Just now
Ken Rosenthal: The Houston Astros are a legitimate World Series threat
15 mins ago
This is why the Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez could be the next $110 million man
1 hr ago
Dontrelle Willis on Matt Harvey's struggles: 'He's done'
5 hours ago
Diamond Stories: Bert Blyleven's first MLB game
5 hours ago
Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop
7 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED