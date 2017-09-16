Who are ARod & Big Papi’s MVPs right now?

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz appeared on Friday night's Whip Around on FS1 and gave us their picks for MVP and Cy Young.

More MLB Videos

Angels battle to 7-6 win, gain ground on wild card

Angels battle to 7-6 win, gain ground on wild card

Just now

HIGHLIGHTS: Ray with another dominant outing

HIGHLIGHTS: Ray with another dominant outing

Just now

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

15 mins ago

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

15 mins ago

Who are ARod & Big Papi's MVPs right now?

Who are ARod & Big Papi's MVPs right now?

15 mins ago

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

15 mins ago

More MLB Videos»