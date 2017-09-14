Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians’ 21-game win streak matters
There’s a narrative out there that the Cleveland Indians winning streak won’t matter unless they win the World Series. Ken Rosenthal doesn’t agree.
More MLB Videos
Reds headed home for final homestand of the year
Just now
Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians' 21-game win streak matters
15 mins ago
Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ
1 hr ago
Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto
3 hours ago
A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game
3 hours ago
Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED