Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians’ 21-game win streak matters

There’s a narrative out there that the Cleveland Indians winning streak won’t matter unless they win the World Series. Ken Rosenthal doesn’t agree.

More MLB Videos

Reds headed home for final homestand of the year

Reds headed home for final homestand of the year

Just now

Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians' 21-game win streak matters

Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians' 21-game win streak matters

15 mins ago

Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ

Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ

1 hr ago

Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto

Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto

3 hours ago

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

3 hours ago

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

4 hours ago

More MLB Videos»