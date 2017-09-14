Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ

Giancarlo Stanton is getting close to the once-magical 61 HR mark. But if he wants to be considered the single-season HR champ, Ken Rosenthal thinks he needs to break Barry Bonds’ record, like it or not.

More MLB Videos

Reds headed home for final homestand of the year

Reds headed home for final homestand of the year

15 mins ago

Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians' 21-game win streak matters

Ken Rosenthal: Yes, the Indians' 21-game win streak matters

15 mins ago

Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ

Ken Rosenthal: Barry Bonds is still the single-season HR champ

1 hr ago

Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto

Winker breaks down home run celebration with Votto

3 hours ago

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

3 hours ago

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

Skip takes issue with LeBron's congratulatory message to the Cleveland Indians

4 hours ago

More MLB Videos»