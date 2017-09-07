Alex Gordon’s RBI double gives Kansas City the lead

Alex Gordon sends a double down the line in left, which brings Alcides Escobar home to give Kansas City a 3-2 lead against Detroit.

CRACK OF THE BAT] - Goes offspeed. Gordon serves it's a left field. And it's a fair ball. That will score Escobar, as Gordon is in with an RBI double. How about that for some hitting by Alex Gordon?

- Wow. Rare opposite-field double. Again, he stayed soft. I like the approach by Boyd. This is I think a slider-cutter. And he is out front. The top hand comes off the bat, but he stays on it long enough to just serve it out the--

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

--other way. Good two-strike hitting.

