Alex Gordon’s RBI double gives Kansas City the lead
Alex Gordon sends a double down the line in left, which brings Alcides Escobar home to give Kansas City a 3-2 lead against Detroit.
CRACK OF THE BAT] - Goes offspeed. Gordon serves it's a left field. And it's a fair ball. That will score Escobar, as Gordon is in with an RBI double. How about that for some hitting by Alex Gordon?
- Wow. Rare opposite-field double. Again, he stayed soft. I like the approach by Boyd. This is I think a slider-cutter. And he is out front. The top hand comes off the bat, but he stays on it long enough to just serve it out the--
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
--other way. Good two-strike hitting.
