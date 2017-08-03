Do the Dodgers have the DNA of an all-time great team? | MLB WHIPAROUND

Kevin Burkhardt, Eric Karros and A.J. Pierzynski discuss if the Los Angeles Dodgers have DNA of an All-Time great team.

More MLB Videos

Austin Pruitt on winning in his hometown: 'This was a dream come true'

Austin Pruitt on winning in his hometown: 'This was a dream come true'

15 mins ago

Kevin Cash on Austin Pruitt's outing: 'To go out and perform like that had to be special for him'

Kevin Cash on Austin Pruitt's outing: 'To go out and perform like that had to be special for him'

15 mins ago

Do Dodgers have DNA of an All-Time great team? | MLB WHIPAROUND

Do Dodgers have DNA of an All-Time great team? | MLB WHIPAROUND

15 mins ago

Logan Morrison says he hopes to stay in the consistent groove he's been in

Logan Morrison says he hopes to stay in the consistent groove he's been in

15 mins ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Flowers' pinch-hit home run helps Atlanta get back in the win column

Braves LIVE To Go: Flowers' pinch-hit home run helps Atlanta get back in the win column

15 mins ago

WATCH: Brewers' Aguilar hits two-run homer in loss to Cardinals

WATCH: Brewers' Aguilar hits two-run homer in loss to Cardinals

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Sports Go