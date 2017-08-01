Are the Dodgers and Yankees World Series favorites after acquiring Darvish and Gray? | MLB WHIPAROUND

Chris Myers, Eric Karros, and A.J. Pierzynski talk about the Dodgers acquiring Yu Darvish and the Yankees getting Sonny Gray.

More MLB Videos

Chris Archer aims to quiet Astros' bats

Chris Archer aims to quiet Astros' bats

1 hr ago

Alex Claudio talks tough 6-4 loss to Mariners

Alex Claudio talks tough 6-4 loss to Mariners

2 hours ago

Balk called on Alex Claudio | Rangers Live

Balk called on Alex Claudio | Rangers Live

2 hours ago

Kevin Cash: It's a good thing losses don't count double

Kevin Cash: It's a good thing losses don't count double

2 hours ago

Beltre-Felix is a weird relationship | Rangers Live

Beltre-Felix is a weird relationship | Rangers Live

2 hours ago

Trades affecting focus on field | Rangers Live

Trades affecting focus on field | Rangers Live

2 hours ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Sports Go