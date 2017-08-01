Are the Dodgers and Yankees World Series favorites after acquiring Darvish and Gray? | MLB WHIPAROUND

Chris Myers, Eric Karros, and A.J. Pierzynski talk about the Dodgers acquiring Yu Darvish and the Yankees getting Sonny Gray.

