Alex Rodriguez’s 4 tips to improve Major League Baseball

Alex Rodriguez gives four ways improve Major League Baseball.

More MLB Videos

Did the Home Run Derby mess up Aaron Judge's swing?

Did the Home Run Derby mess up Aaron Judge's swing?

15 mins ago

Should the Padres tank or create a winning culture?

Should the Padres tank or create a winning culture?

15 mins ago

Mark Sweeney on the Padres' future

Mark Sweeney on the Padres' future

15 mins ago

Brewers' Phillips describes first career MLB homer

Brewers' Phillips describes first career MLB homer

15 mins ago

Members of the Marlins reveal their favorite emojis

Members of the Marlins reveal their favorite emojis

15 mins ago

Alex Rodriguez's 4 ways to improve MLB

Alex Rodriguez's 4 ways to improve MLB

15 mins ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!

FOX Sports Go