MLB players mourn the death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura’s sudden death Sunday shook the baseball world. After news of his passing broke, many players took to social media to pay tribute to Ventura. 

Ventura was killed Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. He is believed to have been driving under the influence. His death comes on the same day former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican. 

His passing elicited an emotional reaction from his fellow players, including several current and former teammates

Ventura, 25, was one of the Royals’ most promising young pitchers. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 and was a key member of the rotation for the past three seasons. 

This article originally appeared on