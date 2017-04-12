Watch Yoenis Cespedes crush 3 mammoth homers in Mets rout

Yoenis Cespedes was seeing the ball ridiculously well on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, and there was nothing the Phillies could do to stop him as his batting practice session carried over into the actual game.

The Mets slugger went deep three times in four at-bats by the fifth inning. The official measurements from MLB.com: 411 feet to center in the first, 428 feet to left in the fourth and 382 feet to left in the fifth.

With three homers through five innings, Cespedes was in position to become just the 17th player in MLB history — and the first since Josh Hamilton in 2012 — to go yard four times in one game.

Alas, Cespedes merely doubled in the seventh inning before grounding out in the eighth. Still, he became the first Met to homer thrice in a game twice. Entering the game, Cespedes had only one homer in New York’s first seven games this season.

And Cespedes wasn’t alone. The Mets went deep a total of seven times in the 14-4 win, with Lucas Duda homering twice.

