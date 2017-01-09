Yasmani Grandal was at the Fort Lauderdale Airport during shooting

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal says that he was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area and killed five people.

“Fortunate to say I am safe and so is my family. In a very dark January afternoon,” Grandal wrote on Instagram. “God works in mysterious ways. I thank him for putting us in the right spot at the right time. 5 minutes later and one terminal down idk where I would be right now… My condolences go out to all the victims families whose lives have changed forever.”

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man from New Jersey, has confessed to the shooting and faces three charges in federal court. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.

Grandal was not the only MLB player with ties to the airport shooting. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo's parents were traveling through the airport earlier in the day.

This article originally appeared on