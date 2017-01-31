Yankees: Who’s The Next Player We’ll Run Out Of Town

Yankees fans, collectively, have power. And like all types of authority, it can be wielded in different ways. Occasionally, a player comes along who, for one reason or another, we determine not to be worthy of wearing the pinstripes. Over time, together with the media, we show our displeasure with the player in many ways. Until finally, he’s run out of town or he leaves on his free will. Who’ll be the next Yankees player that fits the bill?

As Yankees fans, we are not a brutal lot. But, we have an edge about us that knows a duck when we see a duck. And if a player comes to New York and he doesn’t walk like a duck and talk like a duck, we’re going to let him know about it. Especially, if he’s making a ton of money that the Yankees like to dish out, and he’s not earning his keep.

But sometimes, even with all the power we have, we can’t do anything but yell and scream because the player is “protected,” or maybe there isn’t anyone else that wants him. Jacoby Ellsbury comes to mind as one of those players who is protected, even if it is by default. Ellsbury has a contract that roots him in center field whether he hit .230 or .330. As Yankees fans, we’ve labored long and hard for the team to send him on his way. All is for naught.

Yankees Fans Loved To Hate A.J. Burnett

But on the other hand, give us someone like a A.J. Burnett, and we’ll make his life so miserable, he can’t wait for the next road trip to begin. Personally, I believe a good part of the reason why he suffered here is that he’s “funny looking” and has big ears. To be a Yankee, you have to look like a Yankee.

But Yankees fans are not that fickle. Take someone like Yogi Berra, who once even described himself as “ugly”. We loved him like a brother. But Berra also produced on the field. And that’s the difference.

Burnett gave us more than enough reason to dislike him due to his performance on the mound. Burnett’s troubles in New York began during his first season with the Yankees, following his signing as a free agent in 2009. For $16.5 million, Burnett was given two starts in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched a total of 9 innings, surrendering eight hits and seven runs. He did manage to strike out 11 hitters, but then he also gave a free pass to six. Disaster, even though the Yankees emerged as World Champions in the series.

It never got any better for Burnett after that. Finally, after three more grueling years, on February 19, 2012, Burnett was traded by the New York Yankees with cash to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Exicardo Cayones and Diego Moreno. Now, if any of you has heard of either of these players, take a bow.

Is There A New Yankees Whipping Boy In Town

So, with that as a backdrop, is there anyone on the current Yankees team destined to become the A. J. Burnett of the future? Michael Pineda doesn’t count because he’s already halfway out the door, having been the whipping boy for some time now.

Also, individual players get an automatic pass. Gary Sanchez, for instance, has already been anointed by the faithful. And Gleyber Torres is well on his way to achieving the same status. Others, though, like Aaron Judge, Greg Bird, Tyler Austin, etc. remain on the bubble, and we could, given the right set of circumstances, turn on them in a New York minute.

Judge, in particular, stands out as a likely candidate for this kind of treatment, especially if he can’t conquer his propensity to strike out. He’s a big kid too, much like Burnett who is 6’4″ and 230 lbs. And we’re not the kind to pick on the little guys. The season ended mercifully with an injury forcing Judge to sit out most of the final month of 2016.

He’s had a long winter to think about things. He did not play winter ball, a choice the Yankees may come to regret if Judge doesn’t bounce back quickly when 2017 gets underway. Judge will be under the microscope of hitting coach Alan Cockrell from day one in Spring Training. In fact, Cockrell has already come up with a plan adjusting his swing.

And we’ll know pretty much right away how things are going, especially if reports come back negative, and we hear things like Judge is “not teachable,” “disinterested,” “stuck in his ways,” etc.

One thing in Judge’s favor, though, is that we have as fans, a tendency to root for the underdog. And because injury took him out the game before he could correct himself last season, he might be granted a stay before we execute him. No, we are not a brutal lot. Judge and all the others will be given a fair chance, especially given their young age. Because Yankees fans know, as the song goes, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

