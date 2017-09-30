Yankees turn to Sabathia with AL East title still in play

NEW YORK (AP) The Yankees made a late switch on Saturday, tabbing veteran left-hander CC Sabathia to start their game against Toronto in place of fellow lefty Jaime Garcia.

New York entered the day two games behind Boston in the AL East with two to play. If the Yankees win both and the Red Sox lose twice to Houston, the division rivals would meet in a tiebreaker game Monday at Yankee Stadium.

If Boston clinches before then, New York would host Minnesota in the AL wild-card game on Tuesday night.

Pitching on regular rest, Sabathia was told that he would make the start if the team still had a shot at the division crown. That decision was sealed when the Astros won 3-2 Friday night at Fenway Park.

Sabathia is 13-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 26 starts this season.

Garcia, acquired on July 30 in a trade with Minnesota, is 0-3 with a 4.82 ERA in eight starts with New York.

