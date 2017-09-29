Yankees try to keep division hopes alive against Jays (Sep 29, 2017)

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are on the brink of being officially eliminated from the American League East race, but if they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series Friday, they would prolong the wait.

The Yankees are playing in the afternoon, so if they win, they would be 2 1/2 games behind for a few hours. About six hours after the scheduled first pitch at Yankee Stadium, the Boston Red Sox are slated to continue their four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Since the Red Sox own a magic number of one, the only route to a New York division title is three more Yankees wins and three more Red Sox losses followed by a Yankees victory in a tiebreaker game.

The potential tiebreaker contest would occur Monday at Yankee Stadium because New York won 11 of 19 in the season series.

First, the Yankees must take care of things against the Blue Jays, who are 9-7 in the clubs’ first 16 meetings. New York has dropped one series since getting swept by the Cleveland Indians from Aug. 28-30, and it occurred last weekend in Toronto, when the Yankees allowed 17 runs in two losses.

The Yankees missed a chance to get within two games of first place for the first time since Aug. 3 when they allowed a seven-run fifth inning during a 9-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, wasting Aaron Judge’s league-leading 51st homer.

“It’s frustrating because we had a chance to pick up a game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Now it’s three (out) with three to go. There are a lot of things that can happen, but it’s frustrating.”

Despite being nearly eliminated from the AL East race, the Yankees are 19-8 in their past 27 games and 11-2 in their past 13 home contests.

Masahiro Tanaka (12-12, 4.94 ERA) looks to conclude his fourth season with the Yankees with a winning record. If he is charged with the loss, it would be the first time during an 11-year professional career Tanaka finished with a losing mark.

Tanaka has allowed 35 homers, which is his career high for any season as a professional. He is the first Yankee to allow 35 homers since Phil Hughes in 2012. If he allows another homer, Tanaka would be the first Yankee to allow more than 35 since Ralph Terry set a team record by yielding 40 in 1962.

Tanaka has allowed six homers to the Blue Jays. Last Friday in Toronto, he gave up three and was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings during an 8-1 loss.

“I just didn’t have good command,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I was able to locate some of my pitches, but the ones I wasn’t able to, I felt like I really got hurt by them.”

The right-hander is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts against Toronto this season and 8-4, 3.19 in 14 career outings against the Blue Jays.

Toronto prolonged the race by taking the first two games in Boston before dropping a 10-7 decision Wednesday.

The Blue Jays have won the last three series with the Yankees, and their success is continuing from recent seasons. Toronto is 34-20 in the past three years against the Yankees.

Overall, the Blue Jays are 11-7 in their past 18 games, aided by hot streaks from Josh Donaldson and Teoscar Hernandez.

“A couple of weeks ago, you look at your schedule, when you know you’re out of it, you’re glad you’re playing teams that are in it,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Enthusiasm is a big deal.”

Donaldson went 8-for-13 in Boston and is 17-for-27 with eight home runs and 11 RBIs in his past six road games. He also is hitting .390 in his last 15 games overall.

Hernandez has homered eight times this month, extending his team record for homers in the final month by a rookie. He also is up to 20 RBIs this month, another Toronto rookie record, and his six-game streak with at least one RBI is the longest by a Blue Jay this season.

Beside seeing if Donaldson and Hernandez can remain hot and if the Blue Jays can beat the Yankees, this might be the final series for outfielder Jose Bautista with the team. Bautista returned on a one-year deal after reaching free agency in the offseason.

He is hitting .204 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs in 154 games. His 288 homers and 790 runs are the second most in team history, and 36 of the homers came against the Yankees.

Joe Biagini, Toronto’s Friday starter, will look to finish an otherwise disappointing season on a strong note. He is 3-12 with a 5.34 ERA overall in 43 appearances, 2-11 with a 5.75 ERA in 17 starts.

Biagini is 1-3 with a 3.26 ERA in nine career appearances (two starts) against the Yankees. He allowed three runs and three hits in five innings on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to New York at Toronto, serving up a two-run homer to Greg Bird.