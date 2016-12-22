Yankees Talk: Stephen Curry Agrees With GM Brian Cashman

With Stephen Curry’s recent revelation as to who he roots for in MLB, it’s obvious all Yankees fans should be pulling for LeBron James.

If you happen to be a Yankees fan in baseball and a Warriors fan in basketball, it would appear that two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is seriously testing your loyalties.

Little did we know that the man affectionately referred to as “Steph,” has been a Red Sox fan for quite some time — so it’s no surprise then that he agree with Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s assessment that the Red Sox are the MLB equivalent to the Curry’s Golden State team.

“I like that comparison because the Red Sox are my favorite team,” Curry responded when asked by The Daily News about it following practice on Wednesday.

“They obviously made some splashes during the offseason, and when you play an exciting brand of baseball and you’re about winning — because that’s what we’re about — I like the comparison.”

For those wondering how a kid who grew up predominately in North Carolina, and some in Toronto, found his way to rooting for a team in Boston, Curry explained.

“I was a free agent growing up in Charlotte,” Curry said. “My brother (Seth, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks) picked the Yankees, so I picked the Red Sox. We got a little inner-city rivalry, which is good.”

Head coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, wouldn’t reveal his baseball allegiances but said he took no offense to Cashman’s reference.

“It was flattering. He meant that they have a star-studded roster, and that’s what we have. I certainly didn’t take any offense,” said Kerr.

I guess Yankees fans now know which Curry brother they should root for. It’s too bad because Steph’s game is beautiful to watch.

Back in the 2010 NBA draft, the “humble superstar” came very close to playing in New York for the Knicks, who were eyeing him with the eighth pick in the first round. It just so happened the Warriors snatched him up one pick before, so the Knicks chose Jordan Hill. It’s safe to say the Knicks got the raw end of the deal.

Let’s just hope as Yankees fans that if the Red Sox find themselves up 3-1 in World Series, they too blow it.

