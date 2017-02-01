Yankees Talk: Opening The Yanks Go Yard Reader’s Mailbag

Yankees talk never stops. And readers following Yanks Go Yard continuously offer up their views on stories that appear with passion and good ideas. In this second weekly installment, we open up the mailbag and publish some of those comments. Note: Comments are made available as written with no edits.

First, we had a story written by Cory Claus that argued against steroid users as members of the Baseball Hall Of Fame. Predictably, comments were mixed.

Froggy Thegremlin

“No known steroid users in the HOF. I can’t believe anyone voted for Manny Ramirez, let alone Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. I applaud those like Verducci who have stood up to the writers who are voting for these cheaters. I will boycott the HOF when and if Bonds and Clemens are elected to the BB HOF”.

While this Yankees fan nicknamed ‘HooHaa’ took the legal route to make his point:

“MLBPU general counsel Michael Weiner said the number of players on the list exceeds the number that the union and management agreed had tested positive. “There are more names on the government list (104) than the maximum number of positives that were recorded under the 2003 program (96),” MLB said in a statement. “And, as the Mitchell Report made clear, some of the 96 positives were contested by the union. Given the uncertainties inherent in the list, we urge the press and the public to use caution in reaching conclusions based on leaks of names, particularly from sources whose identities are not revealed.” So by your terms on rumor and innuendo including Ortiz and possibly Bonds (if you negate the Mitchell Report which most Yankee fans do) on your banned list is hypocritical.”

‘Numbercruncher Jones’ added some good content in support of a story I wrote on the sham of the balloting that knocked the Yankees David Cone and Jorge Posada off the HOF ballot after one try:

Posada was among the top 10 offensive catchers to ever play the game. Based on the WAR statistic he was ranked 8th (and unlike the guy who was 6th and just got in) has never been tied to steroids. Now look Posada was not a good Catcher (better than Piazza) but a top 10 offensive player at any position in a game that has been around for more than 120 years, deserved better than one and done. Cone – Won 194 games and was a top 5 CY young Award finisher 5 times (winning the award once). For some reason its real hard for pitchers to get in. Cone’s health kept him out..while he had longevity he was not healthy for parts of it. Had he been he would have won 300 games. Deserved a few more shots…Orel Hershiser ended up with 11% his first time out and while similar was not quite as good as cone overall. In the end Cone was never going to the Hall of Fame but deserved a few years of consideration.”

Predictably, comments came hard and fast from Red Sox fans when a story appeared from this Yankees fan telling them to cool their jets because they haven’t won anything (yet).

Jeff Faria

“Nobody hates, fears, or envies the Yankees. NOBODY. The only reason they stayed out of the cellar last year was the Rays. You’re living in fantasyland. I don’t care about that one way or another, but your worthless turd of a column fell on my plate thanks to Google. I’ll steer clear from now on, but I sure wish I could click a button to just avoid online land mines like this. Ugh.”

And finally, ‘sanitychecker’ offered two comments in response to Mike Calendrillo’s story about two Yankees shortstops landing in MLB’s Top 10 prospects.

“Besides Torres and Mateo, the Yanks also have Kyle Holder (described by some as the next Ozzie Smith), Wilkerman Garcia, and Wade Tyler, all of whom are in the Yanks’s Top 30 prospects list. They are truly loaded at the SS position. My only concern is that the media are building up the hype on this kid so much that it could cause him problems when he tries to move out of Scranton and head northeast to the Bronx.”

That’s it for this week. We’ll open the mailbag again next Wednesday for more of your comments and thoughts about stories that appear in Yanks Go Yard.

