Yankees start ‘important trip’ vs. White Sox (Jun 26, 2017)

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees have been one of the majors’ top offensive teams, and right fielder Aaron Judge continues to provide home run highlights.

However, the Yankees are scuffling, most recently dropping two of three to the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

After losing 10 of their last 12 games, the Yankees (40-33) begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox (32-42) on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“You worry about the injuries. We were kind of limited with what we had (Sunday), but you have to keep it in perspective,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after a 7-6 defeat to Texas. “It’s two weeks, but we’re still tied for first place in our division. We had a tough, poor, two weeks; in a sense, you could have gotten in a lot of trouble, but we’re in a good spot.

“We need to turn this around. It’s an important road trip, and we have to get some things straightened out.”

While the Yankees are second in the American League in batting average and runs scored, Judge leads the majors with 26 home runs and owns a 27-game on-base streak.

“Obviously, they’ve got a very potent lineup, probably one of the top clubs offensively,” said White Sox manager Rick Renteria, whose team has lost six of the past seven games. “They’ve also got some arms. They’ve got some balance to them. It’s always — when they come into town — a very interesting, an expected return for them to be able to be seen by everybody. Obviously, we’re going to try and do our best to minimize what they do to us and try to win some ballgames.”

The Yankees took two of three games against Chicago in mid-April at Yankee Stadium. The White Sox have won 11 of the last 16 meetings — including two of three last season — in Chicago.

New York will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 3.74 ERA) to the mound. The rookie is 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four June starts. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA with one career appearance against the White Sox.

On Wednesday, Montgomery limited the Log Angeles Angels to two runs in 5 2/3 innings to help the Yankees end a season-high, seven-game losing streak, their longest since April 2007.

“I wasn’t really feeling the weight (of the losing streak), but I definitely wanted to go out there and give the team everything I had,” Montgomery told MLB.com. “The curveball has been good the last couple of starts. I’m starting to figure out how to make it sharper or bigger and look more like my fastball.”

For the White Sox, who are in the middle of a 10-game homestand, David Holmberg (1-1, 2.84) will start. The left-hander is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA in five starts and 0-0 with a 0.79 ERA in nine relief appearances.

In his last start, Holmberg allowed four runs (two earned) in 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on June 21. He threw a scoreless inning Friday against the Oakland A’s on his bullpen day. Holmberg has yet to throw more than five innings in a start this season. He will make his first career appearance against New York.

Later in the series, White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon is expected to make his season debut. He has been on the disabled list due to left biceps bursitis. The White Sox have yet to announce when he will start, but they have “TBA” listed for Wednesday. Rodon last pitched Friday in a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte.

“I’m going to be a little geeked up and ready to go,” Rodon said. “Plus, I get to face the Yankees, a good team, good swinging bats there.”

In four rehab starts, Rodon went 0-4 with a 10.06 ERA.

