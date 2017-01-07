Yankees: Six Tidbits About Their Uniform You May Not Know

The Yankees “look” derives mainly from the uniform they wear – the “Pinstripes” as it’s usually called. And unlike many teams these days which change their look as often as they change batteries on their kid’s toys, the team has maintained their look for as long as most of us can remember. So, I thought it would be fun to take a look at a few tidbits about their uniform that you may not know……

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #1: Their Uniform Was Once Sentenced To Sing Sing prison

What happens to the game-used uniforms of a Major League baseball club after the season ends? These days they are authenticated (under the MLB Authentication Program) and are often sold or offered at auction. The New York Yankees’ uniforms traveled a very different route after the 1914 season. The team donated their uniforms to the inmates league at Sing Sing Prison. (courtesy of Todd Radom)

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #2: Where Do The Uniforms Get Washed?

There’s a nondescript factory on Columbus Avenue in New Rochelle (NY), the Raleigh Athletic Equipment Company with sewing machines buzzing, irons pressing and washing machines churning, exists a piece of baseball history. The factory is where the pinstriped uniforms of the New York Yankees, one of the most revered outfits in sports, are washed, mended and pressed. (courtesy of the New York Times)

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #3: Who Designed The Interlocking NY Logo?

The interlocking “NY” actually made its first appearance on the uniforms of the New York Highlanders in 1909. The design was created in 1877 by Louis B. Tiffany for a medal to be given by the New York City Police Department to Officer John McDowell; the first NYC policeman shot in the line of duty. (Courtesy of Heritage Sports Art)

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #4: The Yankees Are One Of Only Three Teams With Names Not Displayed

The Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants are the only other teams who do not show player’s names on the back of their jersey.

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #5: When Was The Last Time They Changed Their Uniform?

The last change was more than a century ago, in 1915. “In 1912, their final season at Hilltop Park, the Yankees—as they were now commonly known—made a fashionable debut at their home opener on April 11. Their traditional white uniforms were now trimmed with black pinstripes, creating a look that would become the most famous uniform design in sports history. They were not the first team with pinstripes and would abandon the look for the next two seasons. By 1915, though, the pinstripes were back for good and, with the exception of the cap, the uniform would remain relatively unchanged.” (courtesy of Ultimate Yankees)

Yankees Uniform Tidbit #6: What About The Patches On Their Uniform?

Putting a patch on the uniform began in the 1980’s. The patch changes from year to year, but usually contains the year and the words “World Series”. The patch worn in 1996, for example, commemorated the passing of Mickey Mantle the previous year. In 2016, the team chose to honor Yogi Berra. I could find the patch the team will be wearing for the 2017 season if there is one.

A storied franchise should also have a storied uniform and “look” that personifies their brand. Everyone is familiar with “The Pinstripes”, and hopefully now you know a little more about their uniform than you did a few minutes ago.

