Yankees, Red Sox end weekend series with doubleheader (Jul 16, 2017)

BOSTON — Two games at Fenway Park in one day? Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees figures to be in good shape.

Ellsbury is batting a combined .351 (39-for-111) with five home runs and 11 RBIs against the Boston Red Sox’s two starters on Sunday, Rick Porcello and David Price.

Porcello takes the ball for game one of the doubleheader against New York’s CC Sabathia in the afternoon while Price opposes Masahiro Tanaka in the nightcap.

New York (46-42) scored three runs in the 16th inning Saturday to earn a 4-1 win over Boston (50-41) after blowing a 4-3 lead in Friday’s series-opening 5-4 defeat.

The Yankees moved within 3 1/2 games of the American League East-leading Red Sox.

“Our whole pitching staff did a tremendous job,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had to use eight pitchers in the marathon five hour, 50-minute game. “I don’t know what it means for (Sunday), but that’s a long, grueling game.”

The Red Sox also used seven relievers after starter Chris Sale tied a season high with 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

“Playing the Yankees at Fenway Park, played a great game … (we’re) feeding off of that,” Sale said. “I’d say the last two games here have probably been the funnest two games I’ve ever been a part of. The energy and the ballpark, the fans have really come alive.”

As for Porcello and Price, they are a combined 21-18 with a 4.30 ERA in 53 outings versus New York.

Porcello is 7-7 with a 3.47 ERA in 16 starts against New York, but is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA in two starts against the Bronx Bombers this season.

Chase Headley is 10-for-25 (.400) lifetime with a homer and four RBIs versus Porcello.

Price, meanwhile, is 14-11 with a 4.69 ERA in 37 outings against the Yankees, one of which came this season on June 8 when he gave up six runs on eight hits in a five-inning loss.

Each of Gary Sanchez’s four career hits off of Price have been home runs, and he has nine RBIs total against him.

Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) is 14-13 with a 4.32 ERA in 36 career starts against the Red Sox and 5-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 16 outings at Fenway.

On June 7, Sabathia pitched eight scoreless innings with five strikeouts in New York’s 8-0 win. He allowed five hits and did not issue a walk.

Xander Bogaerts (4-for-22), Hanley Ramirez (2-for-16) and Sandy Leon (3-for-8) each have one homer opposite Sabathia. Dustin Pedroia is 17-for-65 (.262) with three RBIs against him.

Tanaka (7-8, 5.47 ERA) is hoping for better second-half fortunes after a rough start to 2017.

He is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season, tossing a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts on April 17 at Fenway.

Overall, Tanaka is 6-3 with a 3.89 ERA in 12 career starts opposite Boston and 3-1 with a 3.32 mark at Fenway.