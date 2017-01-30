Yankees: Players With Obscure Team And MLB Records In The Books

Most Yankees fans are well aware of, for example, who holds the team season record for home runs. Or, which player holds the record for most hits in his career as a Yankee? But, now and then, a team record gets broken that is a bit more subtle. You know what I’m talking about, the ones that win you a beer when no one can answer the question correctly. Here’s a few more you can store in your memory for when you get thirsty.

Who Holds The Yankees Record For Most RBI In Their First Three Games?

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro, racked up eight runs batted in through his first three games with the team, making him the first player to ever accomplish that feat in the long and storied history of the franchise. Castro collected four extra-base hits in three games wearing the pinstripes to go along with those eight RBI

Who Holds The Yankees Record For The Most HR’s In Their First 19 Games?

The answer is not Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, or Mickey Mantle.

Rookie catcher Gary Sanchez has hit eight home runs in his first 19 games, becoming the first player in the franchise’s history to hit so many round trippers so quickly. With six homers in his first 18 games before Monday, Sanchez already had tied Kevin Maas and Shelley Duncan as the only ever to accomplish the feat.

Who Is The Only Yankees Pitcher To Hurl Two No-Hitters In One Season?

Allie Reynolds no-hit the Cleveland Indians on July 12, 1951. Two months later, on September 28, he no-hit the Red Sox leading the team to an 8-0 victory. The box score for the second game shows that every Yankees player recorded a hit, except Reynolds himself, who went 0-2.

Who Was The Last Yankees Player To Hit For The Cycle?

Melky Cabrera hit a single, double, triple, and home run in a single game on August 2, 2009. Other Yankees who have managed the same feat include Lou Gehrig, who did it twice, and Bob Meusel, who accomplished the feat three times between 1921-28.

What Major League Record Was Broken By Jacoby Ellsbury In 2016?

Ellsbury set an obscure and completely random major league season record. For the ninth time this season, Ellsbury reached base by way of catcher’s interference. Strangely enough, that’s the most in MLB history for a single season. He has 23 so far in his career.

If Yankees hitting coach, Alan Cockrell, has his way, though, Ellsbury will be moving a step or two up in the batter’s box, possibly negating the chances od adding more to his total.

What’s On Tap For 2017?

It’s mostly all about C C Sabathia. As one of lone remaining veterans on the team, Sabathia is poised to break, or move up on, several team and MLB records.

He currently holds 12th place in the franchise in games started with 228. He needs to make just 22 starts in 2017 to move past Mike Mussina. With 223 career wins, Sabathia is in the top 75 all-time, and he is 16th place among lefties who pitched in the major leagues.

Although Aroldis Chapman didn’t start working as a closer full-time until 2012, he already has 182 saves and only needs 11 more to move into the top 50 in MLB history. The term of his contract with the Yankees is for five years. Any guesses as to how many saves he’ll have by then?

And finally, Dellin Betances has appeared in 70 or more games during each of the past three seasons, putting him on track to move into the Yankees’ top 20 this year if he has 64 or more appearances in 2017.

Do you want to sweeten the pot? Add yours in the comments section, and we’ll include them in the next go-around.

