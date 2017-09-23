Yankees pitcher Severino hit by liner in batting practice

TORONTO (AP) New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been hit in the back of the left shoulder by a line drive while the Toronto Blue Jays were taking batting practice.

The right-hander didn’t appear to suffer a serious injury in the accident Saturday.

Severino is expected to start the AL wild-card game should the Yankees play in that matchup. He is 13-6 with a 3.03 ERA overall, and is 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break.

Severino was struck while playing catch in right field. He went down in pain and then resumed throwing. He later left the field to apply an ice pack.

Last month, Yankees rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery was hit in the head by a ball during batting practice before a game at Yankee Stadium, leaving him bleeding from a cut on his ear. Montgomery started the following night against the Boston Red Sox.