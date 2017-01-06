Yankees Michael Pineda: His Last Stand Is Coming In 2017

Michael Pineda’s stuff is filthy. He has all the raw tools to be a winner. Pineda isn’t hurt either. That’s all in the past. For now, Michael Pineda’s biggest enemy is himself. He has all of 2017 to put it together. For the Yankees. His teammates. For himself.



After 2017, Pineda is eligible for free agency. Despite a more attractive free agent class next offseason, pitchers are always at a premium. Pineda can either help his cause and cash out in free agency or hurt his chances at any kind of long term deal. He’s most likely hurt his chances in the Bronx. However, there still is time.

It isn’t as if the man doesn’t have the ability. All one has to do is look at his May 2015 outing at Yankee Stadium versus the Orioles. A 16 strikeout performance that was as brilliant as it was dominant. It seems like he’s been a different pitcher ever since. His body language seems less confident. The stubborn refusal to throw anything but a slider with two strikes.

The league batted .325 against Pineda with two outs and two strikes. It’s like a big tease. Since the days of Ron Guidry, Yankee fans are accustomed to standing on their feet with two strikes. With Pineda, the anticipation is less on seeing a great big K than it is on bracing for a disaster.

For The Yankees And Pineda: A Long And Winding Road

It has been a bit of a long road for Big Mike. After being acquired for then top prospect Jesus Montero, he came to camp overweight and ended up hurting his shoulder. He lost two seasons. There was a DUI somewhere in there too.

However, when he finally came back, he seemed to have the makeup of a winner. From a physical standpoint at least. Still, despite any successes he may have, he’s remained an enigma. How can a guy who consistently is of the top pitchers when it comes to strikeout to walk ratio be so inconsistent otherwise? It’s mind boggling.

Joe Girardi and Larry Rothschild have their hands full already with a starting rotation that has enough question marks and inexperience. Spring Training will be the perfect time for Pineda to shine.

He’s in his walk year, usually the time when some finally do put it together. For the big right-hander, if he wants to stay in the Bronx or make a killing elsewhere, he’s going to have to get things together upstairs. The stubbornness, the negative body language, and the signs that he’s losing confidence all need to go.

The Yankees Need Pineda To Step Up

As history has shown us, the Yankees did win the Montero trade, simply because Pineda’s been in the big leagues and contributed somewhat. Montero, a catcher who didn’t exactly resemble Tony Pena, was tried out at first base, then DH. The Mariners tired of waiting for him, and Montero is now with the Orioles, on a minor league deal.

For Big Mike, there is still hope. An arm who can throw as he does can always find a way to win. If he listens, that is. This coming year is the perfect chance to show his real worth. Perhaps, he may impress enough to stick around in the Bronx for just a little while longer. He just needs to make the most of it.

