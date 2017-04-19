Yankees History: Yankees Fall to Second for First Time Since 1926

To call the New York Yankees of the late 1920’s a powerhouse would be a bit of an understatement. In fact, it was newsworthy when, on this day in 1928, the Yankees dropped out of first place.

A look at the New York Yankees teams in the late 1920’s makes one wonder how they ever lost a game. With a lineup featuring Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, and Tony Lazzeri, along with a pitching staff that included Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock, they were truly a formidable team.

In fact, by this time in 1928, it had been almost two years since the Yankees failed to lead the American League. After a 14-10 loss on May 9, 1926, the Yankees had dominated the AL, pushing everyone else aside. Given their incredible roster, it was not a surprise that they were able to dominate for so long.

However, all things, including dominant teams, must come to an end. On this day in 1928, the Yankees were defeated by the Red Sox, dropping a 7-6 decision in the morning half of a double header. This loss was notable as it knocked New York out of first place for the first time in nearly two years.

The Yankees did not stay down for long. They regained the AL lead on April 30, and aside from one day, held that spot for the rest of the season. New York then went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals, making up for their loss in the 1926 World Series.

The 1928 season also marked the end of the Yankees run of dominance, at least for a brief period in time. They missed the postseason in each of the next three seasons, struggling to recapture their form after the passing of manager Miller Huggins. While they were still a great team, it was the Philadelphia Athletics turn to dominate, at least until the late 1930’s, when the Yankees dynasty was back.

You know a team is great when falling out of first place is newsworthy. With the New York Yankees, it took nearly two years for another team to knock them out of that spot.

