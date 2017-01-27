Yankees Frazier Ranked No. 9 Outfielder by MLB Pipeline

Another day, another ranking. This time around, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline ranked Clint Frazier of the Yankees as the ninth best outfield prospect in all of baseball.

On Thursday afternoon, MLB Pipeline continued to break down the best young prospects currently in the Minor Leagues — this time focusing on outfielders. Not all that surprising was the inclusion of 22-year-old Yankees farmhand Clint Frazier.

Had it not been for Frazier’s midseason struggles, after he admittedly put a ton of pressure on himself to produce following his trade from the Indians, Frazier would have wound up much higher on this list.

Through two of the toughest levels of Minor League ball (Double-A and Triple-A), in three different home cities (Akron, Columbus, and then Scranton) Frazier managed to compile a 2016 slash line of .263/.335/.447 with 16 home runs, 55 RBI, and 73 runs scored. Part of the aforementioned slump led to the fiery redhead leaving a total 180 men-on-base and striking out a combined 122 times in 463 at-bats.

Frazier will begin this season back at Triple-A Scranton in hopes of refining his swing — being more selective at the plate — and allowing himself to reap the benefits of world-class bat speed that has already grabbed the attention of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Following the blockbuster Andrew Miller trade to Cleveland, which also netted the Yankees Justus Sheffield — the No. 8 left-handed pitching prospect according to Mayo, Cashman had this to say about Frazier:

“Frazier has an electric bat. … His bat speed is already legendary. He’s got all the tools — he can run, he can hit, he can hit with power, he can play all three outfield positions. A very exciting, high-energy guy that shows up for the National Anthem in a dirty uniform.”

While some in baseball circles have characterized Frazier as the most complete all-around prospect since Mike Trout, it will be up Frazier to manage his own expectations versus everyone else’s. A quick stick is important, but putting the bat on the ball is paramount.

One thing is certain, though, this guy isn’t short on confidence. As told to the New York Post earlier this month:

“I can’t wait to pound the ball into those right-field seats. … I’m going to start this season at Triple-A, but I know where I want to finish this season. My performance is going to dictate my destiny. And I have visions of finishing in The Bronx.”

In his piece, Mayo said of Frazier:

“Frazier is the first to admit he tried to do too much after getting traded to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller deal. He did settle down some to show what he could do before getting dinged up. Yanks fans will get to see the real Frazier in 2017, the one with as much bat speed as any prospect in the game. If he rediscovers his approach, he’ll hit the Bronx this season.”

The rest of MLB Pipeline’s 2017 top 10 outfield prospects include:

