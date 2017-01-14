Yankees Eligible For Arbitration: A System Built On Contention

The Yankees have several players eligible for arbitration, a dastardly process that began on Friday throughout the major leagues. Over the course of the next few weeks, the process will decide the salary fate of at least three key players, all of whom enter a process that is designed to create contention between management and themselves. This will explain.

The Yankees, according to Rotoworld, currently employ the following players who are eligible for arbitration. The figures on the right are what Rotoworld has determined the player’s value to be for the upcoming season. Team figures are not available.

Michael Pineda (5.099) $7.8MM

Dustin Ackley (5.087) $3.2MM

Nathan Eovaldi (5.013) $7.5MM

Adam Warren (4.031) $2.3MM

Didi Gregorius (3.159) $5.1MM

Dellin Betances (3.078) $3.4MM

Austin Romine (3.045) $900K

Aaron Hicks (3.041) $1.4MM

Tommy Layne (2.139) $1.2MM

If you are unfamiliar with the arbitration process, Major League Rumors provides an all you ever wanted to know description of the process, but suffice to say that it is a process no one looks forward to being a participant.

As the process plays out, imagine that you are the player who walks into a room at a scheduled time with your agent or lawyer for what is called a “hearing.” An arbiter collects information from both sides, weighs it, and then decides all or nothing for the team or the player regarding what the salary of the player will be for 2017, between two previously offered numbers by the team and the player.

And because salaries in baseball are compared to salaries of your peers, who supposedly have equal years of service and “numbers,” you get to sit there and listen to your team tell you, things you don’t necessarily want to hear. For example, “Well, you’re as good as X, but you are not as good as Y, and that’s why we’re only willing to pay you what Y is making. Sorry, no hard feelings.”.

And that is why everyone tries to avoid arbitration whenever possible by negotiating terms of a new contract somewhere in the middle of the two figures offered. And in the interest of peace and tranquility in Yankeeland, one would hope that happens. But if it doesn’t occur, let’s cherry pick a few of the bigger names on the list in an attempt to forecast where the arbiter might land a decision.

Editor’s Note: Late Breaking News

In a development late Friday, ESPN is reporting that the Yankees have reached one-year deals with all of the following players except Dellin Betances, who is $2 million removed from the team’s offer and is likely to be headed to the arbitration table. All of the deals are not guaranteed. It is also reported that deals were reached with all of the other players listed above, leaving only Betances as the sole holdout.

Michael Pineda

One would have to think that Michael Pineda would be the last guy to want to walk into a hearing armed with nothing except unproven “potential.” In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to skip the conference letting his agent take the brunt of the attack that will undoubtedly come from the Yankees. Except that he could easily win his case because he lands a hair above his peers. Again, remember that the arbiter cannot put forth a number in the middle. It’s one number or the other. Forecast: Pineda wins by default.

Didi Gregorius

Gregorius had a breakout season with the Yankees last year, and there is no reason to believe that it was a fluke. He showed improvement in the field and teamed well with Starlin Castro at second base. Surprising power and run production, he did it all for the team last season. Gregorius is a player the team may want to consider offering a long-term deal to down the road, letting arbitration take its course for this one season. With Gleyber Torres waiting in the wings, his position at shortstop is not solidified, but then again neither is that of Torres. Forecast: Hands down, Gregorius get the money he is more than due.

Dellin Betances

Well, you’ve got a player here who was lights out in 2015, but one who also struggled a bit last season. Charges of overwork have been made, and they could easily be true. Dellin says no, but what you expect him to say. To be sure, he’s going to be a significant cog in the bullpen machine that Brian Cashman has assembled for the upcoming season. Much like Gregorius, he could be a player the Yankees want to tie up for the future. But in the end, this will be the bridge year that determines the overall value of Betances. Lights out, or just your everyday swingman to the closer? Forecast: Tossup, but it lands heads, and he wins.

Adam Warren

Adam Warren might be the most underrated pitcher on the Yankees staff. The trouble is that his role has never been defined by the team, and this may hurt him in arbitration. To his credit, he’s filled in as a starter and reliever whenever he’s been asked to, and someone like Joe Girardi would know and appreciate his overall value to the team. The obvious problem, though, is that Girardi doesn’t sign the team’s checks. Forecast: In the Yankee’s scope of things, what’s a couple of million dollars? Give it to him and ease up at the hearing.

Of the others, they are essentially role players and mostly inconsequential to the Yankees success in 2017. Aaron Hicks appears to be a particular favorite of the team and especially Joe Girardi, but from where we sit, who cares? Austin Romine is Austin Romine, and backup catchers are a dime a dozen as the Yankees just proved by picking up the contract of Wilkin Torres. Dustin Ackley: I don’t think so. Rob Refsyder is a better alternative.

So, in the coming weeks, we’ll see how this all plays out as the Yankees head to Spring Training, hopefully with none of those above players severely wounded by the arbitration process.

