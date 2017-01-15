Yankees: Derek Jeter Is Having a Party – and We are Invited

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter will have a party that is predicted to be the Party of the Year for 2020 when he is inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Like most of us, you will probably not get an RSVP invitation. But here are some of the things you will want to know if you plan on crashing the party.

As many Yankees have come to learn, the distance from Yankee Stadium to Cooperstown cannot be measured in miles or time (actual distance is 187 miles and 3.5 hours by car). But for Derek Jeter, he will be able to make that trip in a single bound in July of 2020 when he will take the stage to deliver his induction speech to a crowd of fans that is being projected to reach higher than 100,000 people.

The party is open to the public, so there’s no need to crash it. But, there are a few hoops you’ll need to jump through to be there. First, unless you plan to attend with a camper, room reservations loom as the biggest hurdle to overcome. For example, the Best Western in Cooperstown cannot take reservations until one year before the date. Apparently, their computer system cannot handle it.

1,834 people live in Cooperstown year round. So, despite the fact that the HOF is located there, do not expect a wealth of options in the immediate area. The towns of Cobleskill (Accommodations) and Oneonta (Accommodations) should be looked at as nearby options. But, you’ll need to spend an hour or so driving from either location to Cooperstown.

The induction ceremony will be held on a Sunday, and you may be wondering why there would be a need to stay overnight. There isn’t need, and you can attend on Sunday only if you choose. But part of the fun is the activities that occur on Main Street the day before (Saturday) when numerous booths are set up with former players who’ll sign free autographs and chat with you.

In 2006, for instance, I met former Yankees third baseman Clete Boyer, spending some time with him, even trying on his 1961 World Championship ring. And if you arrive with a wad of money, Hall of Famers are inside stores signing and posing for pictures as well. At the time, I went for Tom Seaver, whose autograph was going for $65. Or, you can just go inside to catch a glimpse of these guys in the flesh.

Seating on the day of the ceremony will be limited to whatever you bring with you. Folding chairs are allowed to be carried in. Or, you can stake out some territory with a blanket. Expect to be uncomfortable and bring plenty of water.

There are also numerous companies (sample here) that will be offering tours that include accommodations, and in some cases, reserved seating. But, that’s something that will attract the same “fans” who have Legends seating at the Stadium ($$)

Another option is to travel by bus (sample here) on the day of the ceremony. Shuttle buses run from the Hall of Fame to the ceremony location, back and forth all day.

Cooperstown itself is looking forward to 2019 as a trial run for Jeter when Mariano Rivera is inducted. A crowd of 90,000 is expected to witness Rivera’s induction, and that will give town leaders a chance to see what can be expected the following year.

Derek Jeter is expected to be a unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame. But if he’s not, you should also make plans to join me in a tar and feather ceremony I will be holding in the Cooperstown Village Square for the writer who does not vote for him.

