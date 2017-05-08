Yankees, Cubs set MLB record with 48 combined strikeouts

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs shattered a major league record for strikeouts in a game with 48 during Sunday's marathon game, which resulted in a 5–4 Yankees win in 18 innings.

The previous record of 43 combined strikeouts was set in 1971 during a 20-inning game between the Angels and the Oakland Athletics.

The record breaking whiff came in the 17th inning when Cubs reliever Pedro Strop struck out Yankees catcher Austin Romine. The game took six hours and five minutes to complete, by far the longest game of the 2017 season and the longest interleague game in history.

The Yankees also set another single-game record by having seven pitchers strike out at least two batters.

“It's a gritty performance by our guys,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We had the 4-1 lead and weren't able to hold it. We had some brilliant performances by guys out of the bullpen and stretched further than they normally go. It's a crazy game.”

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro provided the winning run with a fielder's choice in the 18th to plate Aaron Hicks.

Hicks and Chase Headley each achieved the golden sombrero by striking out four times each for New York and Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell and Willson Contreras each fanned three times for the Cubs.

“For the most part, man, epic strikeout performance. Their pitchers are good, but we have to do better than that at the plate,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We have to make adjustments. We were not making adjustments.

– Scooby Axson

