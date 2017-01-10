Yankees: An Editor’s Note To All Yanks Go Yard Readers

The Yankees offseason intrigue, as I’m sure you’ve noticed, has slowed to a crawl. Brian Cashman says he’s “99.9% sure” that the structure of the present team will remain intact at least between now and the opening of Spring Training. This does not spell well for the team’s fans, as well as sportswriters, who are hungry for news. Because in this game, no news is not necessarily good news.

The Yankees Official MLB Page has not changed in five days, with the exception of an article that appeared today rehashing what was said in an item published last week. I know this because I regularly scour the page looking for ideas that will trigger my writing at Yanks Go Yard.

And you know things are bad when the chief writer for MLB assigned to the Yankees, Bryan Hoch, is retelling stories and still trying to drum up interest in the Yankees non-interest in Jose Quintana. And then, we begin to get to the fluff, but not the stuff. We get stories about the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, a football story! And we learn on MLB’s main page in a story that’s headlined, “Kris Bryant got married this weekend and the photos are extremely glamorous”. Glamorous photos – wow.

Yanks Go Yard – Our Mission

So, I just wanted to take a moment to thank all of our readers for staying with us at Yanks Go Yard during this down news cycle. Our aim is always to give you stuff, and not the fluff. Which means that when necessary, we will continue to operate on the premise that less is more. And we will not publish to fill space.

Hopefully, you have noticed though some of the “stuff” I am referring to in recent days. For example, Aaron Dortch’s piece about some unfinished business the team has before Opening Day is quality and thought provoking journalism.

As was the story about Nick Swisher’s struggle to cope with the inevitability of retirement from a game he clearly loves. And the comments that followed (pro and con) demonstrate that our readers are knowledgeable and willing to respond when interest is stimulated.

So it is with this in mind that we move forward. All of us, I am sure, are anxious to hear the “crack of the bat” again once the Yankees are in Tampa. And who knows, maybe Brian Cashman is playing his cards “close to his chest,” and he has a couple of moves in the works that will change the current makeup of the Yankees. Not likely, but who knows?

