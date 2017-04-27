Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits tape-measure homer, makes acrobatic catch in Fenway debut

Many wondered if Aaron Judge would struggle with the Green Monster in his first trip to Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, the Yankees rookie phenom covered the right-field area near Pesky’s Pole like a seasoned vet and mashed a high-flying homer off of Red Sox ace Rick Porcello.

And to make his big night in Boston even better, it happened to be Judge’s 25th birthday.

Judge rang in the big 2-5 with two equally impressive plays in the Yankees’ 3-1 victory over the Red Sox.

First, he hit a two-run opposite field bomb, his seventh of the season, to give the Yanks a 2-0 lead in the second.

While it wasn’t as far as the 457-ft moonshot he hit last week, this one measured an impressive 385 feet, according to Statcast. Not bad.

And later, he doubled down, channeling his inner-Jeter by catapulting himself into the stands to make a run-saving catch in the bottom of the third.

Someone in the 3rd row said they had birthday cake … 🎂😅 pic.twitter.com/6NpKjAeYS7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 27, 2017

It was originally called a foul ball, but the Yankees challenged the play and won.

We’re guessing the 6-foot-7 phenom will have a hard time forgetting his 25th birthday — and his first time playing at Fenway.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!