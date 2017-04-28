WATCH: Yankees OF Aaron Judge blasts hardest-hit home run of Statcast era

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushed the hardest-hit home run of the Statcast era during Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge's home run off of O’s starter Kevin Gausman came off the bat at 119.4 mph, breaking Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s record of 119.2 mph. You can watch the blast below.



The home run was Judge's second of the night and fourth in five games. His nine home runs on the season are tied with the A's Khris Davis for the most in the American League.

According to ESPN, Judge's nine April home runs are the most in the month in Yankee history by a player 25 or younger.

Despite Judge's pair of home runs, the Yankees trail the Orioles 11–8 late. Baltimore touched up New York starter CC Sabathia for seven earned runs, and Mark Trumbo hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.

