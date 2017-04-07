Yadier Molina brushes off ‘dumb question’ about a sticky situation

Yadier Molina was just as surprised as everyone else when a pitch in the dirt ended up stuck to his chest protector in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

The Cardinals catcher blocked the pitch – a swinging third strike – but was unable to locate it in time to throw out Matt Szczur at first base.

File this under things you’ve never seen before … pic.twitter.com/zgr3eT8HP8 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 6, 2017

Afterward, Molina admitted he was baffled and denied that the situation was the result of any sticky substance.

“First time in how many years? Thirteen,” Molina said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Do I put anything on my chest protector to stick? No. That’s a dumb question.”

The play was as odd as it was costly for St. Louis, as Jon Jay then walked before Kyle Schwarber put Chicago ahead to stay with a three-run blast.

