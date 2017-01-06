Would Chris Carter be a good fit in Texas?

Slugger Chris Carter is a free agent and the Rangers are in need of a power bat. Carter could be a cheap power option that may help the Rangers offense in 2017.

First baseman Chris Carter is still available in free agency, but maybe not for long. The 30-year-old Carter put up career highs in 2016 and was recently non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2016 Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with 41 home runs and 94 RBI in 160 games for the Brewers. Carter also struck out 206 times in 2016, so what makes him a must have for the Texas Rangers?

There is an easy answer to that question and it is because of his power. Over the last four seasons Carter has hit 131 home runs meaning he could do some real damage in a Rangers uniform. The Rangers have a shortage of power in their lineup heading into 2017 and Carter could be a positive addition.

First baseman Mitch Moreland left the Rangers this off-season to take a one-year $5.5 million dollar deal with the Boston Red Sox. Outfielder Ian Desmond took a five-year $70 million dollar deal from the Colorado Rockies. Including the horrible news that slugger Prince Fielder was forced to retire because of injury.

Now the Rangers are left with two key power hitters. Rougned Odor who hit 33 home runs in 2016 and 37-year-old Adrian Beltre with 32 homers last season. The next two players on the home run list took deals elsewhere this off-season and left the Rangers offense with a hole to fill.

Chris Carter may not be a perfect fit for the Ra

ngers, but players like Mark Trumbo and Mike Napoli are going to cost the team more money. Carter made roughly $2.5 million in 2016 with the Brewers and blasted 40 plus homers and batted in over 90 runs. He is due to make around eight or nine million this off-season, but that’s just an estimate. Trumbo reportedly seeking an $80 million dollar deal. Napoli turned down the $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Cleveland Indians.

Having 206 strikeouts and .222 batting average may not look pretty for Carter, but he finds a way to get the job done. To be blunt he hits the ball out of the park often and that is what the Rangers need in their lineup. Carter is cheaper than most of his competition, but puts up similar offensive numbers despite his huge strikeout totals. Carter likely won’t be headlining any All-Star Games, but the Rangers could use his offense in 2017.

This article originally appeared on