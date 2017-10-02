Winters, Cederstrom to be ump crew chiefs in wild-card games

NEW YORK (AP) Veteran umpires Mike Winters and Gary Cederstrom are crew chiefs for the wild-card games this week.

Winters will work first base when the New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins in the American League playoffs Tuesday night. Alfonso Marquez calls balls and strikes, while the rest of the crew includes Lance Barksdale, Eric Cooper, Tripp Gibson and John Tumpane.

Cederstrom will be at first base Wednesday when the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL wild-card game. Jim Reynolds gets the assignment behind home plate, with Jordan Baker, Mark Carlson, Chris Guccione and David Rackley completing the crew.

Mike Muchlinski and Bill Welke will be replay officials for the wild-card games.

