Watch: Willson Contreras hits three-run home run as Cardinals blow 3–0 lead

The St, Louis Cardinals blew a 3–0 lead in the top of the ninth inning as Willson Contreras delivered the first home run for the Chicago Cubs in 2017 to tie the game 3–3.

Contreras' home run came with two outs as Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh hung a slider on his 32nd pitch of the night.

Watch the home run below:

The Cubs are opening the season as the defending World Series champions for the first time since 1909.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!