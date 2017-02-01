Will Jose Quintana Break Camp with the White Sox?

Jose Quintana has been the hottest name on the trade block. With Spring Training just around the corner will the lefty break camp with the White Sox?

Spring Training is just around the corner and Jose Quintana is still a member of the Chicago White Sox. While his name is still on the trade block, it’s looking more and more like the lefty will headline the starting rotation. However, general manager Rick Hahn isn’t ruling anything out. The team has definitely done a great job with an eye toward the future.

Quintana is a guy this team feels like they don’t need to trade. At least not right now. There’s no doubt he would improve their minor league system even more. He has a contract any team would love and has showed flashes of ace potential.

It’s not surprising they have yet to trade him. This team definitely still needs an ace and he could certainly fit that bill. The biggest question will be whether the White Sox are contending while he’s still in his prime. At the very least, they can see how this season goes and potentially trade him at the deadline or during the offseason.

The one risk you take is he has a bad season and damages his value. I don’t see that happening but it’s always a possibility. And it’s a gamble that might be worth taking. Because on the flip side, if he has a stronger season, and there’s no reason he can’t, then his value could go up. If he has a bad win-loss record, I wouldn’t be too worried. The fact is he’s on a bad team, so his record probably won’t be the best. What’s important is that he has a good ERA and is solid in all the other metrics associated with pitchers. If he can do that, there’s no reason why his value would take a hit.

It will interesting to see what Hahn does with Quintana this season. Does he keep him or does he trade him? My money is on he will eventually find the right offer and we’ll see Q pitching in a different uniform. I don’t know when it will be but it wouldn’t shock me to see him on a different team by next season.

