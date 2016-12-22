Why Sean Rodriguez Will Be Atlanta Braves’ Starting Second Baseman

Sean Rodriguez was signed by Atlanta primarily for his versatility. However, his services might be needed most at second base.

Nearly a month has past since the Atlanta Braves stole Sean Rodriguez in free agency, and many have speculated where the super-utility man will get the most playing time. Some have speculated that he could platoon at third base or even a corner outfield spot, but there are a few reasons why Rodriguez will see the most playing time at second base.

Jace Peterson On The Move

The signing of Rodriguez along with two top prospects, Ozzie Albies and Travis Demeritte, knocking on Atlanta’s door may leave Jace Peterson the odd man out at second base. Peterson has spent the past two years with the Braves, but his days remaining with the Bravos could quickly come to an end.

Peterson’s offensive production the past two years have been average at best. In those two seasons he batted .245 with 13 HR and 81 RBI in just over 1000 plate appearances. His .254 batting average in 2016 ranked 24th among MLB second basemen with at least 100 games played.

Although his offensive production may have room for improvement, his youth (he’s still only 26-years-old) along with his left-handedness at the plate could make him attractive to potential trade partners. Yes, the Winter Meetings are over, but there is still plenty of time between now and Opening Day to make a deal happen.

Who would be interested? The Angels are most likely a suitor for Peterson. Tomahawk Take’s Jeff Schafer discussed the potential for a Braves-Angels trade for Peterson earlier this month. The Arizona Diamondbacks could also be a landing spot, as their options at second base are limited to Chris Owings, who Arizona is rumored to not trust as an everyday starter, and former Brave Philip Gosselin.

Whether or not Jace Peterson will be moved before Opening Day remains to be seen, but all signs are pointing towards him being traded in the very near future.

Rodriguez Just Had a Career Year

Few people predicted the success Sean Rodriguez would have at the plate last season. He went from having a .246 BA with 4 HR and 17 RBI in 2015 to a .270 BA with 18 HR and 56 RBI in 2016. His .859 OPS last season ranked eighth among first basemen with at least 300 at bats (Pittsburgh played him at first base quite a bit in 2016).

So what changed? His approach. Rodriguez realized he was becoming one-dimensional offensively, so he took action and made adjustments. Of the many adjustments he made last season, the most notable adjustment might be his addition of a Jose Bautista-like leg kick.

Rodriguez is the latest player to adapt a leg kick in order to generate power and bat speed. Players like Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson are just two examples of players who have turned their careers around thanks to a leg kick.

If Rodriguez continues to have success due to the adjustments he made last season, then it will be nearly impossible for manager Brian Snitker to keep him out of the lineup. Rodriguez is likely to produce more at the plate than Jace Peterson (assuming Peterson is still on the team next year), so expect to see Rodriguez turning double plays with Dansby Swanson starting April 3rd.

Wait, What About Third Base?

Rodriguez could also share time with Adonis Garcia at third base. The third base position is essentially Garcia’s to lose unless Rio Ruiz has a breakout year or Atlanta upgrades at the hot corner via trade.

There were rumors swirling at the MLB winter meetings that Atlanta was interested dealing for Todd Frazier or another big name third baseman. However, Braves GM John Coppolella put those rumors to bed in last week’s edition of #AskCoppy.

Would rather see about Adonis & Rio while saving our $$ for more pressing needs. https://t.co/KpbepyrOQQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 15, 2016

This makes sense, considering Coppy has been very vocal about Atlanta’s need for an ace starting pitcher like Tampa’s Chris Archer. Besides, Adonis Garcia will manage his own quite nicely next season. For those who have not heard, he has been tearing it up in Venezuela the past two months.

He's no prospect but Adonis Garcia continues to crush in Venezuela. Went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles and a homer last night. 12G .302/.318/.488 pic.twitter.com/IRjHAaRdOK — Braves Prospects (@ProspectsBraves) December 4, 2016

Sean Rodriguez might be the most underrated signing in MLB free agency thus far. Hopefully his beard and his leg kick can produce big numbers for Atlanta at second base in 2017.

