White Sox’s Todd Frazier ties game after throwing bat at pitch off the plate

Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier may have taken the two-strike tenet “protect the plate” a bit too far on Tuesday, but it worked. On a 2-2 count in the top of the ninth inning, Frazier literally threw his bat at a David Hernandez offering that barely registered on the Pitchcast map. Check it out:

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

The chopper managed to thread the needle between Hernandez and the first and second basemen, allowing Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia to come around and score, tying the game at 5-5. However, the Angels went on to win 7-6 in the 11th inning.

Not the sexiest two-RBI hit, but it counts just the same. Save the frozen rope for another day.

