White Sox’s Todd Frazier ties game after throwing bat at pitch off the plate
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier may have taken the two-strike tenet “protect the plate” a bit too far on Tuesday, but it worked. On a 2-2 count in the top of the ninth inning, Frazier literally threw his bat at a David Hernandez offering that barely registered on the Pitchcast map. Check it out:
The chopper managed to thread the needle between Hernandez and the first and second basemen, allowing Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia to come around and score, tying the game at 5-5. However, the Angels went on to win 7-6 in the 11th inning.
Not the sexiest two-RBI hit, but it counts just the same. Save the frozen rope for another day.
