White Sox: Yankees Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana

The Yankees have interest in acquiring Jose Quintana tweets Jon Morosi. The White Sox already traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton.

The Chicago White Sox have been relatively quiet since the winter meetings. But they still have a lot of tradable assets, including Jose Quintana. There’s no indication the White Sox are eager to trade their ace, but Jon Morosi tweets the New York Yankees have some interest in acquiring the lefty. As Morosi notes, the Yankees definitely have the talent in their farm system.

Andrew Marchand of ESPN New York on the other hand writes New York isn’t eager to trade away prospects. Unless that changes, he feels it’s unlikely Quintana ends up on the Yankees. This could also be a case of Cashman doing his homework, as Marchand also notes, he checks in on virtually every available player.

With Sale gone the debate will turn to whether or not Rick Hahn should trade Quintana. He would be a great fit to any team looking for a front-line left hander. He definitely would give a boost to the Yankees pitching rotation, but at what cost? Cashman rebuilt their system by trading Aroldis Chapman an Andrew Miller. So it would seem odd he would then flip all that talent for a guy like Quintana.

I’m not convinced the White Sox need to trade Quintana this offseason. They definitely need someone to fill the void left by Sale, and he’s the best person for the job. This team won’t get anywhere, rebuilding or not, without quality pitching. And he’s shown to be a reliable starter since he’s come up with the organization.

Hahn has done an excellent job of improving this team. There’s more work to be done but he has other guys who should draw interest, aside from the aforementioned Quintana. He shouldn’t feel in a rush to move his now top starter. There’s always the possibility of trading him either at the deadline in 2017 or next offseason, if the right deal comes along. It’s not something the organization needs to rush into.

The best thing for this team is to hold onto Quintana and see if he can blossom into the ace of this rotation. There’s no doubt the rotation is better with him than without him. Sure, he’s another guy that can bring in a huge return but there will still be plenty of opportunity to trade him in the future. Unless a team gives them an offer that’s comparable or better than the Sale deal, Quintana should be pitching in a White Sox uniform in 2017.

This article originally appeared on