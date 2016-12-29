White Sox: Will We See Anymore Moves This Offseason

The White Sox have already traded Adam Eaton and Chris Sale. There have been rumors but no action to this point. Will we see anymore moves this offseason?

The Chicago White Sox have been relatively quiet since the winter meetings. It seems like there is really nothing more they can do. Maybe aside from trading Jose Quintana. Rick Hahn did a tremendous job and put this team in a good position for the future. That begs the question if we’ll see any additional moves this offseason?

I honestly expected this team to make more moves. It was expected they would trade Chris Sale. He may have become more of a distraction towards to end of his White Sox tenure. Adam Eaton was a surprise. But he did bring back a great haul. Still, this team has a lot of tradable assets. So we should not assume Hahn is done dealing yet.

Todd Frazier could be someone that will come up in trade rumors. He had a really solid season offensively. He won’t hit much for average but he hits home runs and drives in runs. Perhaps the most compelling story will be is what happens with Quintana. Rumors were swirling the Yankees and Pirates were eying the left hander. However, we have seen little movement on that front and others have dismissed those as just rumors.

The White Sox definitely benefit from having both of these guys in their lineup in 2017. This team isn’t expected to contend next season so it shouldn’t be a surprise if one or both players are dealt before the start of spring training. If they do decide to break camp with both men on their roster, they’ll certainly be the subject of trade rumors in 2017. The organization as a whole is in a better position than it was last season. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stand pat heading into next season.

