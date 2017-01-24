White Sox: Will Rick Renteria Be Around For Next Contending Team?

Will Rick Renteria lead White Sox back to postseason during his managerial tenure on the South Side? Renteria was fired by Cubs after one season.

The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a rebuild and have a new manager leading the team for the first time since 2012. Rick Renteria, who inherited the managerial position after Robin Ventura left will be managing his second MLB team.

Renteria, who managed the Chicago Cubs for the 2014 season was fired shortly after the end of that season. Although Renteria helped the Cubs improve its record from 2013, he was still let go in favor of Joe Maddon. Unfortunately for Renteria, he wouldn’t get the chance to guide the Cubs to their first World Series Championship in over 100 years. Maddon would ultimately manage the first World Series winning team on the North Side since 1908.

With Renteria as the White Sox manager, he will once again oversee a team that is rebuilding. Much like the 2014 Cubs, the White Sox won’t be expected to contend this upcoming season. However, will Renteria be the White Sox manager the next time they are competitive? The White Sox most likely won’t fire Renteria similar to how the Cubs did. But if Renteria doesn’t show much progress with the White Sox, he could very well miss out on guiding another Chicago baseball team back to contention.

The White Sox could be competitive by 2019, but they will have to develop their young talent properly. They will also need to acquire solid veterans that can support its roster. If the White Sox are able to show improvement over the next two seasons, there’s no reason why Renteria shouldn’t be the man to guide this team back to the playoffs.

Renteria should get the opportunity to lead the White Sox to the postseason when they become contenders again. For now, Renteria should show why he was able to help a 2014 Cubs team improve by nine wins over its previous season. If the White Sox are able to contend sooner than expected, Renteria will most likely still be the manager.

