White Sox: Todd Frazier Recovering From Sprained Finger

Todd Frazier is wearing a splint after suffering a sprained finger in the final days of 2016. The White Sox slugger underwent an MRI and is due for a followup but should be ready for the spring.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is in a split after suffering a sprained finger. Ken Rosenthal tweets the injury occurred in the final days of 2016 and flared up again during workouts. In a followup tweet Rosenthal says the injury hasn’t been a factor in trade talks and the slugger will be hitting by mid-February. Ultimately Frazier will be ready to go in the spring.

That is a positive because any injury could potentially devalue Frazier. However, a sprained finger is not a major injury, so it should really have no impact on his value.

Frazier’s health could really impact this team in 2017. He is one of the few sluggers they have and they definitely need his bat in the lineup. Any dip in production could greatly hurt this offense and hurt their ability to score runs. The offense was a big problem last year and Frazier was one of the constants in the lineup. Although he doesn’t hit for average, he does hit a lot of home runs and drive in RBIs. That is something this team needs, among other things. A healthy Frazier and a bounce-back season from Jose Abreu goes a long way in improving this offense.

The White Sox really didn’t make any new additions to the offense. They still have some holes to fill such as adding another bat to the offense. To this point they haven’t made any additions of that nature. They still have some holes in the outfield but didn’t do much to quell that need. Still, a big season from Frazier will definitely help this team and could help increase his trade value.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on