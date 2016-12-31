White Sox Still Need to Fill Outfield Void This Offseason

White Sox lacking stability in outfield after trading Adam Eaton to the Nationals this offseason. The South Siders could enter next season with a young and inexperienced outfield.

The Chicago White Sox created a larger void in its outfield after trading Adam Eaton to the Nationals during the Winter Meetings. With the trade, the White Sox lost a valuable piece in the outfield, and they now have a much bigger void in the outfield than before the offseason began.

With the White Sox in the midst of a rebuild, adding star outfielders isn’t ideal for a team that won’t contend next season. The White Sox currently have Melky Cabrera, Jason Coats, Charlie Tilson and Leury Garcia as outfielders who ended the season with the team. With the exception of Tilson who was lost for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury in his MLB debut with the White Sox.

The White Sox have listed Adam Engel, Rymer Liriano, and Jacob May on the 25 man roster as outfielders currently. None of these players were with the White Sox at any point this season. Liriano was claimed off waivers by the White Sox this offseason. Each of these players will most likely compete for a spot in the outfield during Spring Training. However, outside of Cabrera, none of the aforementioned players have much playing experience in MLB.

If the White Sox are going to enter next season with an outfield consisting of Cabrera in left field, Tilson in center field, and Coats in right field, 2017 could be a long year for fans. Although, this would satisfy many fans who want the team to tank for a higher draft pick in 2018. The White Sox could have a reunion with Austin Jackson who missed the remainder of his season after tearing his meniscus in his left knee in early June.

The White Sox need to add a veteran to its outfield for next season. This will help in the maturation of the younger players in the outfield. Although Cabrera could fill this role, he is also a trade candidate and could be moved this offseason. Despite a rebuild underway, the White Sox still have a void to fill in the outfield. If they choose to ignore this void, 2017 could be a year where the team eclipses 100 losses easily.

This article originally appeared on