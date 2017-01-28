White Sox Sign Peter Bourjos, Add to Depth in the Outfield

The White Sox agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with outfielder Peter Bourjos. He spent last season with the Phillies after being claimed off waivers.

The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth by agreeing to a minor-league deal with Peter Bourjos. Bourjos, 29, spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune was the first to report the signing. Kane notes in her tweet he will get an invitation to spring training.

Philadelphia signed Bourjos off waivers last season. In 123 games he batted .251 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. Defensively, he primarily played in right field but will most likely play center field for the White Sox. He should have a shot at working his way into a platoon if he has a good spring training. That is due to the fact this team has a lot of unproven talent that should be on the roster to open up camp.

This move does add some depth to the outfield but really isn’t the type of bat this team needs. Bourjos had a terrible start to the season which got his playing time dropped. I really would have liked to see this team add a power bat. That would have helped their lineup, and also give them someone they could possibly trade at the deadline.

However, Bourjos does give this team a veteran presence and does well in other areas. He runs the bases well and has some speed. That should definitely help their cause, but I still question why they didn’t add a more solid bat. This team has a lot of talent left and really only traded two guys so the rest of the team is in tact.

Another power hitter could help solidify this lineup and the rotation, with the addition of Derek Holland, may sneak up on some people. It might not be unfair to think that with a new manager [Rick Renteria] and a new direction, the White Sox could be fairly competitive next season. Sure, they are technically in a rebuild but they didn’t get rid of players like we thought they would. The bulk of their talent is still intact, which means they can be a potential sleeper in 2017.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on