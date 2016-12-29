White Sox Sign Jorge Rodon to Minor League Deal

The White Sox agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Jorge Rodon. The righty appeared in only two games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

The Chicago White Sox signed right-handed pitcher Jorge Rodon. Rodon signed his deal earlier this month. It’s a minor move for Rick Hahn, as the 28 year old appeared in only two games with Pittsburgh last season.

In three years in the majors, Rodon has appeared in only 13 games and has a 13.26 ERA. He faired much better in the minors, where he sports a 4.24 ERA in 647 1/3 innings. Aside from Pittsburgh, he’s made stops in Baltimore, Colorado and St. Louis.

By no means is this a flashy move for Hahn and the White Sox. Rodon is a career minor-league pitcher and definitely struggled in the big leagues. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in just 3 2/3 innings last season for the Pirates. So it’s not like this team is expecting him to contribute.

Rodon is a guy who really hasn’t been given much of a chance at the major-league level. In 2015 he appeared in 10 games with Baltimore and Colorado. That season he allowed 21 runs in 14 1/3 innings. At this point, it may be more about filling a need in the minors than looking at a guy who could help out the team at some point. I wouldn’t expect to see Rodon up in the majors at any time. Unless someone is injured and he’s having a solid season in the minors.

