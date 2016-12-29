White Sox Sign Jorge Rodon to Minor League Deal
The White Sox agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Jorge Rodon. The righty appeared in only two games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.
The Chicago White Sox signed right-handed pitcher Jorge Rodon. Rodon signed his deal earlier this month. It’s a minor move for Rick Hahn, as the 28 year old appeared in only two games with Pittsburgh last season.
- 12/29 – White Sox Sign Jorge Rodon to Minor League Deal
- 12/28 – White Sox: How Long Should Fans Give the Rebuild?
- 12/27 – Rumor: White Sox, Yankees Discussing Trade Involving Jose Quintana
- 12/27 – White Sox: Bullpen Still An Area of Concern Heading to 2017
- 12/26 – White Sox Re-sign Chris Volstad to Minor League Deal
In three years in the majors, Rodon has appeared in only 13 games and has a 13.26 ERA. He faired much better in the minors, where he sports a 4.24 ERA in 647 1/3 innings. Aside from Pittsburgh, he’s made stops in Baltimore, Colorado and St. Louis.
By no means is this a flashy move for Hahn and the White Sox. Rodon is a career minor-league pitcher and definitely struggled in the big leagues. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in just 3 2/3 innings last season for the Pirates. So it’s not like this team is expecting him to contribute.
Rodon is a guy who really hasn’t been given much of a chance at the major-league level. In 2015 he appeared in 10 games with Baltimore and Colorado. That season he allowed 21 runs in 14 1/3 innings. At this point, it may be more about filling a need in the minors than looking at a guy who could help out the team at some point. I wouldn’t expect to see Rodon up in the majors at any time. Unless someone is injured and he’s having a solid season in the minors.
More from Southside Showdown
- White Sox: How Long Should Fans Give the Rebuild?1 d ago
- Rumor: White Sox, Yankees Discussing Trade Involving Jose Quintana1 d ago
- White Sox: Bullpen Still An Area of Concern Heading to 20172d ago
- White Sox Re-sign Chris Volstad to Minor League Deal2d ago
- White Sox: Should David Robertson Be Traded to The Mets?4d ago