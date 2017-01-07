White Sox Sign Geovany Soto to Minor-League Contract

The White Sox agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with catcher Geovany Soto. The 33-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Chicago White Sox signed Geovany Soto to a minor-league contract Bruce Levine reports. The 33-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Soto is no stranger to Chicago, having spent time with both the White Sox and Cubs.

Jon Heyman tweets the deal is for $2 million if Soto reaches the majors with an option for 2018. Levine also adds he feels the catcher has a strong chance at making the 40-man roster.

Soto spent the 2015 season with the White Sox. He batted .219 over 210 plate appearances and had nine home runs with 21 RBIs. Last season he only appeared in 26 games, collecting a .269 batting average with four home runs and nine RBIs.

It will be interesting to see if the veteran is able to break camp as part of the major-league roster. Given the fact they have offered him an option for 2018 may show the organization does expect him to be in the majors. Omar Narvaez would be the likely starter at catcher, unless the team decides to sign someone like Matt Wieters.

Despite his age, Soto does sort of fill a need for this team. They desperately needed a catcher and he’s been reliable since his days with the Cubs. He is a veteran at the position and should definitely help some of the younger pitchers this team will feature in the coming years. It also doesn’t help that Soto was somewhat productive during his stint with the organization.

He is playing on a minor-league deal, so it’s not a sure thing he will start the season in the majors. However, given the lack of depth at the position, I find it hard to think he won’t be there. Narvaez is a good young player but definitely lacks experience. Due to that and the fact this organization has a lot of young pitchers, it would make sense for them to have a veteran option available.

This article originally appeared on