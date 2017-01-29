White Sox: Scouts Have Suggested Moving Yoan Moncada to CF

Scouts have suggested the White Sox move Yoan Moncada to center field. It seems Rick Hahn sees him more as a second baseman. The 21-year-old played third base last season with Red Sox.

Soxfest is in full swing and we are hearing plenty of interesting stories. One surrounds the ultra talented Yoan Moncada. According to Chuck Garfien some scouts have suggested moving the Chicago White Sox top prospect to center field. Despite this, general manager Rick Hahn envisions him more at 2B.

Moncada played third base in his short stint in the majors last season. As far as positions go, the White Sox do have a need in the outfield. Interestingly enough, they need a center field. But could also use help in the corner spots. With Matt Davidson returning from injury and Tyler Saladino playing well last season, it could potentially cause a back log in the infield. Remember this team already has Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie.

If the White Sox are still high on Davidson and believe him to be their future third baseman and they feel Saladino can hold down an everyday spot, it may make sense to consider that move. With Moncada in center, the infield could consist of Davidson at the hot corner with Tim Anderson and Saladino up the middle. I’m not suggesting the White Sox make this move, I’m more of offering a scenario where this would make sense.

Davidson has struggled since coming over from the Diamondbacks. So he has some things to prove before we should be ready to say he’s the future at third base. Saladino is another wildcard. He played well last year but we’ll really see how he performs this year. We don’t even know if he will start at second base. It’s possible Brett Lawrie beats him out. And what if they decide to keep Todd Frazier long term?

It’s a nice suggestion and could potentially give this team some flexibility but I would hate to see Moncada not develop because they are experimenting with his position. Right now, they should stay the course and play him somewhere in their infield. Unless something changes, I don’t see the White Sox seriously considering this.

