White Sox Re-sign Chris Volstad to Minor League Deal

The White Sox agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Chris Volstad. The right hander spent last season with Triple A Charlotte, logging 176 2/3 innings.

The Chicago White Sox have resigned right-handed pitcher Chris Volstad. The deal is a minor league contract that will keep the 30-year-old in the organization. Volstad spent last season pitching at Triple A Charlotte and finished with a 4.79 ERA in 176 2/3 innings.

Volstad is best known for his days with the Florida Marlins, although he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015. Prior to that, he hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2013. This really is not a huge signing because barring injury, he probably will never be with the big league team. However, he did pitch over 100 innings from 2009-2012. Since then, he has only thrown 10 1/3 innings in the majors.

For his career, Volstad is 35-51 with a 4.92 ERA. He was never a top pitcher when he was in the majors. His best season came in 2008, his rookie campaign, where he finished 6-4 with a 2.88 ERA in 14 starts. The only good thing about having Volstad in their system is he does have some major league experience. If there is an injury he would most likely be able to step in for a start or two. But I wouldn’t expect any type of major contribution from him.

There’s always that slight chance he can reinvent himself and have a decent season. However, with all the trades and influx of young pitching, that seems highly unlikely. He will probably pitch the entire season in the minors and may not even be offered a contract next season. He is definitely a guy that is past his prime and most likely won’t make a major contribution to the team.

This article originally appeared on