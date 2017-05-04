White Sox put reliever Nate Jones on 10-day disabled list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chicago White Sox have placed reliever Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation and purchased the contract of left-hander David Holmberg from Triple-A Charlotte before their series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says Jones’s elbow issue is ”relatively minor” and he should be back in a couple of weeks. The 31-year-old pitcher had Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA over 11 relief appearances this season.

Holmberg was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA over six appearances with Charlotte. To clear roster space for him, the White Sox transferred left-hander Carlos Rodon to the 60-day disabled list.

Rodon has been out since March 30 with left biceps bursitis.

