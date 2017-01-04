White Sox: Possible Landing Spots for Jose Abreu

After years of near-contention, the Chicago White Sox finally threw in the towel and committed to a rebuild. This started with the blockbuster trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. Now we are enamored with trade rumors surrounding Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Jose Abreu.

Several teams are in need of a right-handed slugger at the moment, so Abreu’s days in Chicago appear numbered.

Of all the hitters to come over from Cuba in recent years, Jose Abreu may have been the most polished. Through his first three seasons in the U.S., he’s hit .299/.360/.515 with 91 homers and 101 doubles. That production has been good for 12.1 bWAR and 9.9 fWAR, so he’s averaged somewhere between three and four wins per year. Of the recent crop of Cuban stars, only Yasiel Puig has come close to matching Abreu’s level of play in his first three seasons (11.3 bWAR, 11 fWAR).

Many could gain from having a .290 hitter that can slug 25+ home runs, and teams that lost out in the Edwin Encarnacion sweepstakes will now be looking elsewhere for right-handed power. Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe recently mentioned that Jose Abreu is receiving interest from teams. While he didn’t specify who, he did make it clear that he’s drawn more attention than third baseman Todd Frazier, another slugging righty on the ChiSox. The Jose Abreu rumor mill has been pretty quiet lately, so this list will include some speculation.

Colorado Rockies

Here we find a very left-handed lineup that could use a solid first bagger. Of the projected players to return, only DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story bat from the right side. Rockies first basemen had a collective OPS of .745 in 2016, accumulating -1.3 WAR along the way. Abreu fits with the team on paper, and there is reason to believe a trade is soon to come. About a month ago, MLB.com writer Thomas Harding reported that the Rockies were searching for a “big-ticket” first baseman. Mark Trumbo and Edwin Encarnacion were mentioned, but so was Abreu.

Now that Encarnacion is with the Indians, Trumbo’s market will surely be more competitive. Abreu showed much less power in 2016 than in years prior, but that could change easily with a move to Colorado. The Rockies are actually very well-equipped to make a move for Abreu, having one of the top 10 farm systems in the league. One of Raimel Tapia, German Marquez or Ryan McMahon, along with a lower-level prospect should be enough to attain the Cuban slugger.

St. Louis Cardinals

Here is where the speculation begins. The Cardinals have reportedly expressed interest in Brian Dozier, which implies they’re looking for right-handed power. Should they fail to match up with the Twins, the front office will have to look elsewhere. At first base, Brandon Moss seems unlikely to return and the team is ready to move on from Matt Adams. They scored the fourth-most runs in baseball last year, so adding Abreu would basically be icing on the cake. The lineup is already very right-handed, but their interest in Dozier signifies a willingness to sacrifice balance for power. Their farm system isn’t exactly elite, but Abreu won’t require a lion’s share to acquire.

The Cardinals are basically pitching rich when it comes to prospects, and everybody knows pitching is a hot commodity these days. Top pitching prospects Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty should be off limits in a trade, but the Cards have plenty more to deal from.

If it’s power the Sox want in return, St. Louis could offer up third baseman Paul DeJong, who slugged 22 home runs in AA this year. The Cardinals have the pieces to acquire Abreu. The only question is: are they willing to give up the talent to get him?

Texas Rangers

The Rangers could really use a first baseman. Texas first basemen combined for a .699 OPS (27th in MLB) in 2016, accumulating 0.9 WAR. Neither Mitch Moreland nor Prince Fielder will be returning next year, giving the team a chance to make necessary changes. Not only does Texas have the opportunity to improve a position of weakness, they need to replace Ian Desmond’s production in the lineup.

There is a possibility of young slugger Joey Gallo filling the void at first, though he’s spent more time at third base and in the outfield so far. Former top prospect Jurickson Profar also played a few games at first this year, but he appears destined for a utility role.

Luckily, the Rangers have consistently ranked as a top 10 farm system in recent years. Between their strong pitching and plethora of hitters, a deal can surely get done. One of Ronald Guzman or Jairo Beras could headline a small package of prospects sent to Chicago for Abreu. The White Sox scored big with Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito from Boston and Washington, respectively, but they’ll have to settle for less in a trade for Abreu. The Rangers need a slugger with Desmond and Carlos Beltran both gone, and Jose Abreu may be the perfect fit.

This article originally appeared on